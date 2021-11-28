European country extends travel restrictions

Paris: France has extended travel restrictions from seven southern African countries until December 1. The restrictions were supposed to last until November 29.

France suspended flights arriving from the southern African region for 48 hours on Friday. The decision was taken as a new variant of Covid-19 detected in South Africa.

Several countries had suspended flights from African countries and imposed travel restrictions.