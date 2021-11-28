Gulf country relaxes quarantine rules

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced that it will allow direct entry from all countries for all people who received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from Saudi Arabia. The new rule will come into effect from December 4.

Also, people who had received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine from Saudi Arabia will be exempted from 14 days in quarantine in a third country before their arrival in the country. They must undergo 3-day institutional quarantine after their arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Karnataka makes RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers from Kerala and Maharashtra

Earlier the Interior Ministry allowed direct entry for passengers from six countries effective from December 1 without spending 14-day quarantine in a third country. The countries included in the list are Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Egypt, Brazil and Vietnam. All those who come from these countries are required to spend five days in institutional quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status.