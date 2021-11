As concerns spread about the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, found in South Africa, Kuwait will suspend direct flights from nine African nations beginning Sunday.

TThe decision was taken by the cabinet on Saturday and was announced through Twitter by the government communication centre.

South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zambia and Malawi are the are the countries included in the ‘no entry’ list.