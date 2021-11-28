DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSTechnology

You can now use your Galaxy Watch 4 without Phone; Here’s how

Nov 28, 2021, 11:08 am IST

Modern smartwatches, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch, may be used without a smartphone, and we’ll show you how to do so. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches were debuted in August around the world, and they arrived in India a month later. The latest Galaxy Watch smartwatches are available in both Bluetooth and LTE versions. While the LTE model may function independently due to data connectivity, the Bluetooth-only device requires pairing with the Galaxy Wearable software. There is, however, a way to utilise the Galaxy Watch without having to link it to a phone.

Users of the Samsung Galaxy Watch may use the smartwatch for outdoor activities such as climbing a mountain or exercising without having to link it to their phone. When you turn on the Galaxy Watch for the first time or reset it, you can use it without a smartphone. It’s crucial to know that when you use your Galaxy Watch without a mobile device, some capabilities are unavailable.

  1. On the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/ Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, press the power button.
  2. Tap the ? icon to the bottom of the screen and then tap ‘Here’
  3. A notice will appear; carefully read it before clicking ‘Continue.’
  4. To agree to the terms and conditions, read them and then touch ‘Next.’
  5. Use your Samsung account to log in (or select Skip)
  6. Choose a time zone that corresponds to your location.
  7. Samsung will also require you to create a PIN for data restoration or backup.
  8. Tap Settings > Connect to phone > on the applications screen. While using the Galaxy Watch without a mobile device, click the tick mark symbol and enter the PIN to connect the Galaxy Watch to a mobile device.

 

 

