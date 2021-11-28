You can now use your Galaxy Watch 4 without Phone; Here’s how

Modern smartwatches, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch, may be used without a smartphone, and we’ll show you how to do so. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches were debuted in August around the world, and they arrived in India a month later. The latest Galaxy Watch smartwatches are available in both Bluetooth and LTE versions. While the LTE model may function independently due to data connectivity, the Bluetooth-only device requires pairing with the Galaxy Wearable software. There is, however, a way to utilise the Galaxy Watch without having to link it to a phone.

Users of the Samsung Galaxy Watch may use the smartwatch for outdoor activities such as climbing a mountain or exercising without having to link it to their phone. When you turn on the Galaxy Watch for the first time or reset it, you can use it without a smartphone. It’s crucial to know that when you use your Galaxy Watch without a mobile device, some capabilities are unavailable.