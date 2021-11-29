Actress’ Facebook account hacked; porn links sent from her messenger

Shubhangi Gokhale’s Facebook account was hacked lately, and the hackers allegedly sent messages to her contacts with a link embedded in them.

The actress gained access to her account and requested her friends not to click on the link. She has also filed a complaint with the Cyber Crimes Unit.

Gokhale warned her supporters on Facebook that it was not her who was sliding into their messages and sharing links to pornographic stuff. She wrote, ‘My account has been hacked yet again. Everyone, unbeknownst to me, is receiving a link. Please do not attempt to open it. I’ve had a conversation with the cyber cell. They’ve sent out a message to the entire world ‘she stated.