Delhi govt starts TV show to help school children pitch in start up ideas to investors

The Delhi government inaugurated the ‘Business Blasters’ program on Sunday, a first-of-its-kind tele event that would allow students in classes 11 and 12 at Delhi government-run schools to pitch in their start up ideas to investors and get investment funding to take them to the next level.

Students’ entrepreneurial ideas will be featured on the show, which were chosen from 51,000 proposals submitted by 3,00,000 students. ‘The show is providing a launchpad for students’ business ideas and encouraging confidence and a problem-solving mindset among them, which will benefit India’s economy in the future’, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

He further said, ‘It was encouraging to see children pitch in some creative ideas, which when scaled up to have the potential of bringing about tremendous social impact. This programme for students of classes 11-12 is going to form the basis of the country’s progress. Through this, children will not run after jobs, but jobs will come to these children’.

As seed money, all participating students would get Rs 2,000 each. The teams will either make a profit or have a positive social effect with this seed money. Students whose ideas have been shortlisted will have the opportunity to submit their ideas to a panel of judges who are experts in their professions.