Gulf country allows entry to passengers received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia on Monday announced new entry rules. As per the new guidelines, all passengers who have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccines in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to enter the country.

The new guideline will come into effect from 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4. The GACA has sent the new guidelines to all airlines operating in Saudi Arabia’s airports.

Earlier the Saudi government had allowed direct flights from all countries. But all passengers must undergo a 3-day mandatory institutional quarantine upon arrival. The Saudi government also announced that fully vaccinated foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah pilgrimage. They will be exempted from quarantine.