Gulf country announces free extension of residence, visit visas

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) in Saudi Arabia extended the validity of residence permits (Iqama) and exit and re-entry visas until January 31, 2022. No fees will be charged for the process.

The decision was taken as per the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The extension will be carried out automatically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit the departments of passports.

Also Read: UAE National Day: Free parking announced in this emirate

As per the new order, the validity of residence permits as well as exit and re-entry visas for residents who are in the countries from which entry is suspended and the validity of visit visas of visitors who are from countries facing travel suspension will be extended. But the extension will not be applicable to expats who are fully vaccinated in Saudi Arabia before their departure on exit and re-entry visas.