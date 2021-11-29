Pics from Sabyasachi’s jewellery ad go viral, people say models look ‘sad’

Jewellery designer, Sabyasachi is making waves once again, this time for using gloomy models in his Autumn-Winter 21 Collection ad. The uncut and brilliant-cut diamonds, opals, pearls, emeralds, aquamarine and colourful stones in 22k gold were not what drew the attention of internet users. Rather, it was the model’s constipated appearance, as if they were in grief.

Only a few people mentioned that women without makeup improve the hypnotic impact of fine jewellery. However, one Instagram user had the good grace to remind out that at long last, someone was depicting the real world with real models. ‘The movie and modelling world has done extensive damage to women’s self-image and mental health, with thin and airbrushed models. Time to get real’, the user said.

The majority of users, on the other hand, were less generous, with the overall consensus being. ‘Perhaps I don’t understand fashion or High Fashion, at all. But when a woman wears jewellery, she looks happy, festive, jubilant… of course I am referring to normal like you & I. Why would anyone want to advertise their jewellery with such drab-looking models?’, a netizen wrote.

Sabyasachi had previously been under fire for his Royal Bengal Mangalsutra campaign, which featured heterosexual and same-sex couples and was dubbed ‘obscene’ and ‘shameful’ by some, while others dismissed it as ‘a lingerie commercial’.