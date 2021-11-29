State government makes RT-PCR test mandatory for international arrivals

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government announced new Covid-19 safety guidelines. The state government has made RT-PCR test mandatory for all people coming from international destinations. The government has intensified screening and surveillance at the airports.

Earlier the Union government had revised guidelines for international arrivals. As per the new rules, all international passengers entering India have to submit 14-days travel details and upload negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey.

Several states, including Karnataka and Kerala have announced new guidelines for international arrivals in view of the Omicron variant.