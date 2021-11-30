Bengali actress harassed and threatened; man arrested

Kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly harassing and threatening Bengali actress Arunima Ghosh since two years. Police officials said that it is for the third time that the accused identified as Mukesh Shaw, has been arrested for the same offence.

Ghosh, a film and television actress, had filed a complaint with the police regarding the harassment and threats from the accused. ‘This man has been harassing the actress for the last two years. He has been threatening to kill the actress. On Sunday night, he had gone to the actress’ house following which she lodged a complaint’, a police official stated.