China donates 600 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Africa

As the nations across the globe grapple with the unequal distribution of vaccines between affluent and poor countries, China has offered to send 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Africa.

In a video address to the opening ceremony of a China-Africa forum on economic cooperation on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping made the commitment.

He stated that China will provide a total of 1 billion doses. The remaining 400 million will arrive via alternative avenues, such as Chinese enterprises producing in Africa.

‘In order to close the vaccination gap in Africa, we must prioritise people and their lives, follow science, support waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, and actually ensure vaccine accessibility and cost,’ he stated.

Senegal is hosting the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which takes place every three years. It will run till Tuesday.