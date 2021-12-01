AR Rahman gets special tribute at 43rd Cairo Film Festival

Music master AR Rahman was honoured with a special homage at the 43rd Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) on Monday for his contributions in the area of music. The internationally recognised composer, who is one of India’s most well-known musicians, is noted for his musical prowess in a variety of cinema genres, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Hollywood.

On this occasion, the 54-year-old star took to his Instagram handle and informed his admirers that he had received the award at the film gala. Sharing a picture of himself at the festival and the other of the certificate, he wrote, ‘Thank you @cairofilms #ellapugazumiraivanukke’.

Click here to view the Instagram post

Rahman had won six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a BAFTA Award, among other honours.

The Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, was bestowed to him by the Indian government in 2010. Rahman’s film music career started with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Roja, and he went on to score other songs for Tamil and Telugu films after that.

Rangeela, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, was his first step into Bollywood (1995). Some of his most well-known Hindi soundtracks are Guru, Rockstar, Dil Se, Roja, Lagaan, and Raanjhanaa, among many more.

Also Read: Prithviraj to star in web-series on India’s Biscuit King Rajan Pillai‘s life

In 2009, Rahman made history by being the first Indian to win two Academy Awards in a single night, one for the original music for Danny Boyle’s play Slumdog Millionaire and the other for the massively famous anthem ‘Jai Ho,’ which he co-wrote with famed poet Gulzar.

The CIFF, the Middle East and Africa’s longest-running film festival began on November 26 and will end on December 5.