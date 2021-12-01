Junior Hockey World Cup: India enters semifinals

Bhubaneshwar: The Indian team entered the semifinals of the men’s hockey Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Wednesday. The Indian team defeated Belgium by 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

SN Thivari scored the victory goal for India in the second quarter of the match. Vishnukant Singh has been named as the ‘Player of the match. India will face Germany in the semifinals. Argentina will meet France in the second semifinals.