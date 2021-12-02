Forex Market: Indian rupee depreciates against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped marginally against the US dollar in the forex market. The rising crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar in the international market has weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened weak at 75.05 against the US currency. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled at 74.91 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower

The Dollar Index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies rose to 96.07.