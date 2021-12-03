Oregon authorities ask public help to locate killers of 8 wolves

Oregon authorities are seeking help from the public in finding the individual or people responsible for poisoning eight wolves earlier this year in the state’s eastern region.

The Oregon State Police have been looking into the deaths of all five wolf members of the Catherine Pack in Union County, as well as three other wolves from other packs.

‘To the best of my knowledge, this is the first wolf pack poisoned in Oregon,’ said Capt. Stephanie Bigman of the Oregon State Police in Salem. ‘As far as I know, there are no suspects. All investigation leads have been exhausted, which is why we are turning to the public for help.’

Wolf supporters were taken aback by the news.

Oregon has roughly 170 wolves, and the loss of eight ‘is really terrible,’ said Sristi Kamal, member of Defenders of Wildlife in Portland.