Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah passes away

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh and former Governor of Tamil Nadu Konijeti Rosaiah passed away on Saturday morning. He was shifted to a private hospital early morning today after he was unwell, where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Rosaiah served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2009 to 2010 and as the Governor of Tamil Nadu from 31 August, 2011 to 30 August, 2016. Konijeti Rosaiah was a senior Congress leader and he retired from active politics after serving as Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed their grief over the demise of Rosaiah.