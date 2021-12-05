Papaya is the perfect fruit for winter; here’s why;

There are numerous reasons to include papaya in your diet, particularly during the winter months. This sweet and melt-in-your-mouth fruit is high in nutritional value, and Ayurveda advises it because it produces body heat and effectively balances Vata and Kapha.

Due to the two wonderful enzymes papain and chymopapain, papaya can also help with constipation throughout the winter months. These enzymes aid digestion by breaking down proteins.

In terms of nutrition, medium-sized papaya is believed to have more than 200 per cent of your daily vitamin C need. Papaya is a great fruit to eat if you want to increase your immunity. The fruit is also high in folate, magnesium, Vitamin A, potassium, and fibre, which helps to lower the risk of heart disease.