CSA announces new schedule for India-South Africa series: Full schedule

Cape Town: Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the revised schedule of the India tour of South Africa. CSA has reduced the tour from three series to two- the Test and One-Day International series. The series will take place from December 26 to January 23, 2022. Matches will be held in four venues.

The first Test will take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26, followed by the second Test at the Wanderers (January 3-7) and the third at Newlands (January 11-15). The first two matches of the ODI series will be played at Boland Park in Paarl and the third at Newlands.

India tour of South Africa schedule:

1st Test – December 26-30, SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd Test -January 3-7, Wanderers, Johannesburg

3rd Test -January 11-15, Newlands, Cape Town

1st ODI – January 19, Boland Park, Paarl

2nd ODI -January 21, Boland Park, Paarl

3rd ODI – January 23, Newlands, Cape Town.