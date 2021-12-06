FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: India finishes in fourth position

Bhubaneswar: In hockey, Indian team finished fourth in FIH Junior Hockey World Cup held in Bhubaneswar. France defeated the defending champions India by 3-1 in the bronze-medal play-off match.
For France, skipper Timothee Clement hit a hat-trick. Clement converted three penalty corners for France in the 26th, 34th and 47th minutes while India’s lone goal was struck by Sudeep Chirmako in the 42nd minute.
Argentina defeated six-time Junior World Cup champions Germany 4-2 in the final.
Let's applaud these India Colts ? for an amazing FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 ?
We are proud of this team ?#IndiaKaGame #RisingStars pic.twitter.com/7noll1tIcL
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 5, 2021
