FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: India finishes in fourth position

Bhubaneswar: In hockey, Indian team finished fourth in FIH Junior Hockey World Cup held in Bhubaneswar. France defeated the defending champions India by 3-1 in the bronze-medal play-off match.

For France, skipper Timothee Clement hit a hat-trick. Clement converted three penalty corners for France in the 26th, 34th and 47th minutes while India’s lone goal was struck by Sudeep Chirmako in the 42nd minute.

Also Read: TV actress Sayantani Ghosh marries longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari

Argentina defeated six-time Junior World Cup champions Germany 4-2 in the final.