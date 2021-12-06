Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty falls sharply

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices depreciated sharply due to the concern over the Omicron Covid-19 variant. BSE Sensex settled at 56,747, lower by 949 points or 1.65%. NSE Nifty declined 284 points or 1.65% to settle at 16,912.

All the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped 1.42% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 1.1%. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 2,002 shares ended lower and 1,419 ended higher.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price edges higher

The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Wipro, Divi’s Labs, Infosys and Grasim Industries.