2 tombs about 2500 years old uncovered! Mummified bodies found in!

Two tombs dating from the Saite Dynasty (664 BC-525 BC) have been unearthed in the Minya Governorate of Upper Egypt, said the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Cairo. A Spanish archaeological group unearthed it.

According to Xinhua news agency, Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, a delegation from the University of Barcelona discovered the remains of two unknown persons with gold tongues in one of the tombs on Sunday. He said that a limestone casket with a cover in the shape of a woman was uncovered inside the tomb along with the bones of an unknown individual.

As per Waziri, Preliminary investigations of the tomb revealed that it had already been opened in the past. Meanwhile, the second tomb had been totally sealed, and the crew decided to open it for the first time during the dig.

Also Read: Matthew Vaughn’s spy-drama ‘The King’s Man’ to release in India on Dec 31

A limestone coffin with a human face was discovered in good condition of preservation in the second tomb, in addition to two coffins with canopic pots, according to Hassan Amer, who directs mission excavations. ‘One of the pots contained 402 Ushabti figurines made of faience, a set of small amulets and green beads’, he further said.

Several large-scale archaeological finds, including pharaonic tombs, sculptures, coffins, and mummies, have been found in Egypt in recent years.