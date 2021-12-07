Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Price of gold and silver dropped sharply in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped down by 0.20% to Rs 47,818 for 10 gram. Silver futures were down by 0.14% to Rs 61,192 for kg.

In the international market, the spot gold price remained firm at $ 1778.79 per ounce. US gold futures also remained steady at $ 1780.00 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $ 22.31 an ounce and platinum was steady at $ 938.00. The holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.2% to 982.64 tonnes.