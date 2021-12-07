UAE announces new time for Friday prayers, sermons

Dubai: Friday prayers will begin at 1.15 pm in the UAE from January 1,2022. The timing was changed to accommodate the new working week announced by the UAE government. At present, the Friday prayers begin between noon and 12.30pm.

The UAE government has announced new working weeks in the country. According to the new rules, all government employees will get two-and-a-half days off every week. All government employees will be working on Fridays till 12 pm and will get the rest of the day off. Saturdays and Sundays will be off days.