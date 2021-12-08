Commodity market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Gold prices edged higher marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were up by 0.17% or Rs 80 at Rs 48,140 per 10 gram. Silver futures inched lower marginally by 0.09% or Rs 58 at Rs 61,770 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold surged by Rs 20 per gram to Rs 4495. Eight-gram gold is priced at Rs 35,960, higher by Rs 160. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association, spot gold is trading at 47,863 per 10 gram and silver is at Rs 61,127 per kg.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee declines against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the international market, spot gold gained by 0.1% to $ 1,785.48 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $ 1,786.10. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $ 22.51 an ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $ 954.26 and palladium gained 0.1% to $ 1,855.14.