EgyptAir to resume flights to this country

Cairo: EgyptAir has announced that it will resume flights to South Africa from December 16. The national air carrier of Egypt will operate one flight between Cairo and Johannesburg every Thursday.

The airline said that all preventive measures announced by Egypt’s Health Ministry will be applied to passengers coming from South Africa.

Egypt has suspended flights to and from South Africa on November 26, due to concerns over the new omicron variant of Covid-19.