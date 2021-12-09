India to keep International flights suspended till Jan 31

International commercial passenger services to and from India will be suspended until January 31, 2022, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The restriction will not apply to foreign cargo operations or flights that have been specially cleared by the DGCA, according to the agency.

Concerns about the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus disease spreading across the country prompted the directive.

“The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India until 2359 hours of January 31, 2022,” the regulatory said in a circular issued on Thursday.