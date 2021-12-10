Commodity Market: Gold price inches higher

Mumbai: Gold price edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were up 0.14% or Rs 69 at Rs 48,008 per 10 gram. Silver futures were up 0.07% or Rs 41 at Rs 60,839 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs 35,960 per 8 gram and Rs 4495 per gram. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, spot gold is trading at Rs 47,968 per 10 gram and silver is priced at Rs 60,988 per kg.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee slips to 16-month low

In the international market, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $ 1,776.23 per ounce. US gold futures gained 0.1% to $ 1,778.60. Among other precious metals, silver gained Spot silver rose 0.2% to $ 21.97 an ounce, platinum surged 0.3% to $ 937.07 and palladium fell 0.2% to $ 1,809.40.