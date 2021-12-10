Indian team for ACC U19 Asia Cup announced

Mumbai: The All-India Junior Selection Committee has announced the Indian team for ACC U19 Asia Cup. The tournament will be held in the UAE from December 23.

The selection committee has named a 20-member Indian squad and 25-member squad for a preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru from December 11-19. Indian team for the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup which will be played in January-February 2022 in the West Indies will be announced later.

India U19 Asia Cup squad: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats (subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Ayush Singh Thakur, Uday Saharan, Shashwat Dangwal, Dhanush Gowda, PM Singh Rathore.