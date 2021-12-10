US to expand Pfizer COVID booster programmes

On Thursday, health officials in the United States expanded the country’s booster campaign once more, making additional doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine available to several million 16- and 17-year-olds.

The United States and many other countries had previously been advising adults to obtain booster doses to improve immunity that can fade months after vaccination, requests that were heightened by the discovery of the concerning new omicron type.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval on Thursday for 16- and 17-year-olds to receive a third dosage of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech if they are six months past their last treatment. Hours later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed the final impediment, with Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, issuing a statement strongly encouraging those youngsters to get their booster as soon as possible.