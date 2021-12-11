Emirates Airline suspends flights to this country

Dubai: Emirates Airline suspended all flights to Nigeria. The suspension will come into effect from December 13. The Dubai-based air carrier said that it took this decision as a reply to a restriction by the Nigerian government.

‘With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, Emirates will be suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai from 13 December 2021, until the UAE and Nigerian authorities work on a solution to the ongoing issue’, Emirates said in a statement.

Also Read: Prohibitory order under Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

On Friday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Nigeria imposed restriction on the airline. The Nigerian authority announced that it was restricting Emirates to just one weekly flight from 21 that had been initially approved.

Earlier the UAE government had declined the request of Peace Air, Nigeria based air carrier to operate three flights a week to Sharjah. UAE authorities granted permission to operate only a flight in a week.