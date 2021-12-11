India’s pharmaceutical export to Pakistan increased to $ 152.32 million

New Delhi: Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said that India’s pharmaceutical exports to Pakistan have increased from $ 129.32 million in 2016-17 to $ 152.32 million in 2020-21. She said revealed this in the Rajya Sabha as a written reply to a question.

The minister also revealed Pakistani firms owe Indian companies around Rs 2.82 crore on account of pharmaceutical goods supplied. Three Pakistan-based companies (Prays Pharmaceuticals, Regal Pharmaceuticals and Metro Pharmaceuticals) owe Hindustan Chemical and Pharmaceuticals $7,385. Mezdian Laboratories Pvt Ltd of Islamabad owes Pune-based Orane Life Sciences $1,20,250 and Siam Pharmaceutical owes Orane $1,25,250 and Inavir Pharmatech Pvt Ltd $1,20,660. The minister said that the issue had been taken up with relevant authorities concerned for resolution.