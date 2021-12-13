Ankita shares pics of her pre-wedding function, calls her mehendi ceremony ‘memorable’

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande is busy planning her wedding with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. The star has so far included her enthusiastic fans in her celebration by sharing her pre-wedding rites on social media. Recently, the actress also took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from her Mehendi ceremony, calling it memorable and important.

Sharing the pictures on December 12, the 36-year-old bride-to-be wrote, ‘The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable’. The couple can be seen wearing identical pink flowery outfits and having a good time in the photos.

As soon as the post was shared, congratulations began flooding in from their business colleagues in the comment section including actor Amruta Khanvilar who dropped a pair of heart emojis.

The Pavitra Rishta star had previously uploaded a lovely pre-wedding video that they had shot in the desert. She also posted a video showing a preview of her lighthearted and intimate pre-wedding ceremony.

Ankita Lokhande routinely flaunts her love for Vicky Jain on her Instagram and the two have always been open about their relationship.