Commodity Market: Gold price surge sharply

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal edged higher in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold reached at Rs 36,200 per 8 gram, higher by Rs 120. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4525, up by Rs 15. This is the higher price for the precious metal reported in this month.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures gained 0.08% or Rs 41 at Rs 48,262 per 10 gram. Silver futures were down 0.24% or Rs 145 at Rs 61,437 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold was down by 0.1% to $ 1,785.65 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also fell 0.1% to $ 1,786.00. Among other precious metals, silver dipped 0.1% to $ 22.29 an ounce, platinum remained firm at $ 929.45 and palladium gained 0.3% to $ 1,686.97.