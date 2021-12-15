DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Omicron proves to be milder but better at evading vaccines: reports

As the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus spreads over the world, the it is giving further signs about what it might have in store: A highly transmissible virus that can be slowed but not halted by today’s immunizations and can cause less severe sickness.

According to a Tuesday study of the data from South Africa, where the new variety is causing a surge in infections, the Pfizer vaccination provides less protection against omicron infection and less, but still enough protection from hospitalisation.

Although the findings are preliminary and have not been peer-reviewed, they are consistent with other early data about omicron’s behaviour, such as the fact that it appears to spread more easily from person to person.

