Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India defeat Bangladesh

Dhaka: In hockey, India defeated host Bangladesh by 9-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy tournament held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. This is the first win of defending champions and Olympic bronze-medalists India in the event.

For India, Dilpreet scored three goals (12th, 22nd and 45th). Others who scored for India are Jarmanpreet Singh (33rd, 43rd), Lalit Upadhayay (28th), Akashdeep Singh (54th), captain Harmanpreet Singh (57th) and Mandeep Mor (55th).

Yesterday, India had drawn 2-2 against Korea. India will next play against Pakistan in the round-robin stage on Friday.