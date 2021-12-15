DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India defeat Bangladesh

Dec 15, 2021, 06:04 pm IST

Dhaka: In hockey, India defeated host Bangladesh by 9-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy tournament held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. This is the first win of defending champions and Olympic bronze-medalists India in the event.

For India, Dilpreet scored three goals (12th, 22nd and 45th). Others who scored for India are Jarmanpreet Singh (33rd, 43rd), Lalit Upadhayay (28th), Akashdeep Singh (54th), captain Harmanpreet Singh (57th) and Mandeep Mor (55th).

Also Read:  Pakistan issues visa to Indians to visit Hindu temple 

Yesterday, India had drawn 2-2 against Korea. India will next play against Pakistan in the round-robin stage on Friday.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 15, 2021, 06:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button