Covid-19 safety rules for Christmas, New Year’s Eve parties announced in UAE

Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in the UAE has announced updated Covid-19 safety rules Christmas, New Year’s Eve parties.

According to the new guidelines, people with a green pass on their AlHosn apps will be allowed to enter the venues. All attendees must also show a negative result of a Covid-19 test taken within 96 hours of the event.

The events can be held in 80% capacity. All attendees must wear face masks and their temperature must be checked at the entry points. The organizers must install barriers to manage crowds. Families will be allowed to sit together without the need to follow physical distancing measures. The public should maintain a distance of 1.5 metres from others.