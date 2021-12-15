Gulf country to impose ‘Yellow Alert Level’ from December 19

Manama: The National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus in Bahrain has announced that it will impose ‘Yellow Alert Level’ from December 19 in the country. The alert will be in force till January 31, 2022.

A Yellow Alert Level is declared if the rolling average of positive cases within intensive care units is 51 to 100 cases for 7 days. Under this alert, only vaccinated green shield holders will be allowed to enter public places such as shopping malls, restaurants and cafes, barber shops as well as indoor gyms and sports halls, among others.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia announces new entry rules

The authority also urged all residents to take the booster doses.