Bangladesh commemorates 50 years of war victory against Pakistan

Bangladesh held a military parade on Thursday to commemorate its 50-year win over Pakistan in a violent battle for independence, with Indian President Narendra Modi as a special guest of honour.

Pakistani army surrendered to a joint India-Bangladesh force on December 16, 1971, formally establishing Bangladesh as a new nation under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The war began on March 26 and lasted nine months before India, under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, declared victory in December.

On a two-day visit to the Muslim-majority country, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind joined the celebrations on Thursday.

Following his arrival in Dhaka on Wednesday, Kovind met with Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid.