Mumbai civic body opens night COVID-19 vaccination centres

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched vaccination stations at night to speed up the immunisation process in Mumbai. To reach the people who have not yet received their second doses, the company will either have mobile teams or vaccination centres in each of the 24 administrative wards.

The night centres will be open from 6 pm to 10 pm and will primarily be located in congested areas such as train stations, slums, construction sites, and other areas with low vaccination rates. According to officials, all wards will have at least one night immunisation centre starting Tuesday.

The BMC has chosen to speed up the second dose inoculation due to the threat of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron. According to the local body figures, more than 80% of the eligible population (92 lakh people) received both doses.

However, many people have been unable to obtain their injections as workplaces and businesses have reopened at full strength. ‘The workers, hawkers, daily wagers, homeless are not getting time for vaccination. So, this initiative will help in covering those people’, an official from the BMC said.