Reserve Bank of India imposes penalty on PNB, ICICI Bank

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India imposed penalty on two banks in the country. Punjab National Bank and ICICI Bank were fined with a penalty of Rs 1.8 crore and Rs 30 lakhs respectively by the apex bank.

RBI said that ICICI Bank didn’t comply with norms on levying fees against non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings accounts. ICICI Bank levied fees which was not proportionate to the extent of shortfall observed in savings account balances.

Also Read: Dubai based air carrier to increase frequency of flights to this destination

Punjab National Bank held shares in borrower companies, as a pledgee, in excess of 30% of the companies’ paid-up share capital. It was revealed on supervisory evaluation of the bank’s financial position as on March 31, 2019.

The RBI in a statement made it clear that in both the cases, penalties were levied on deficiencies in regulatory compliances and it was not a pronunciation on the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their respective customers.