Paralympic Awards: Avani Lekhara Bags ‘Best Female Debut’ Honour

Jaipur: For her record-breaking gold medal at the Tokyo Games, Indian shooter Avani Lekhara bagged the “Best Female Debut” award at the 2021 Paralympic Awards on Thursday. The 20-year-old from Jaipur won gold in the women’s 10m Air Rife Standing SH1 event earlier this year after suffering a spinal cord injury in a vehicle accident in 2012. With that incredible performance, she had beaten the Paralympic Games record as well as equalled the world record. She also took home a bronze medal in the 50m Rifle Three Positions Standing SH 1 event, making her the first Indian woman to win two medals at the Games.

For her achievements, she received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, India’s highest athletic honour. In a video posted by the official twitter handle of Paralympic Games, Avani said that it was an honour for her to win this award and she will focus on giving her best shot and bringing back medals for the country.