Covid-19: France announces new restrictions

Paris: French government has decided to impose more restrictions in the country to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during holiday season. French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced this.

According to the new guidelines, all the non-vaccinated will have to get vaccinated as the only valid document presented will be proof of vaccination and not a negative PCR test. The government announced that from January 3, 2022, the booster dose can be received in four months, instead of the current five months, after the second dose. French government decided to submit a bill in the parliament in January to transform the health pass into a vaccination pass.

Also Read: Brazil Wildfires killed an estimated 17 million animals

France reported on Friday 58,128 new cases of Covid-19.