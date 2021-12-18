Mental health of children declared a national emergency in United States

In the midst of the stress, loneliness, uncertainty, anxiety and grief that many people have felt as a result of the pandemic, the United States’ health-care system has witnessed a substantial increase in mental health concerns among youngsters, prompting health experts to issue a warning.

Vivek H. Murthy, the US Surgeon General, issued a public health advice on December 7, warning of a juvenile crisis. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association issued a joint statement in October declaring a national emergency in children’s mental health.

Murthy remarked, ‘Mental health difficulties in children, adolescents, and young adults are genuine and ubiquitous. Most significantly, they are curable and, in many cases, avoidable.’

‘Rates of psychological distress among young people, including symptoms of anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues, have increased since the pandemic began,’ Murthy added.

‘Depressed and anxiety symptoms doubled during the pandemic, according to recent research involving 80,000 youth around the world, with 25 precent of youth suffering depressive symptoms and 20 percent experiencing anxiety symptoms.’