Andaman Nicobar isles vaccinate 100% adult population! A rare feat!

Every eligible person in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has received both doses of the anti-Covid vaccination. According to the UT administration, Andaman and Nicobar is the first state/UT to accomplish this milestone using only Covishield vaccine

‘A&N achieved 100% Covid vaccine coverage making it 1st State/UT to achieve the feat using only Covishield. UT Admin overcame Insurmountable odds for this extraordinary feat in one of the remotest part of world’, said the administration in a tweet.

The immunisation effort in the UT was described as very difficult since the archipelago is made up of 836 islands scattered across 800 kilometres, divided by turbulent seas, deep vegetation, highlands, and bad weather.

‘The boldest step under the able leadership of Hon’ble Lt. Governor @Admiral_DKJoshi was vaccinating most untouched Tribes of the world in A&NI. It was a leap of faith but was necessary to protect them from COVID19’, it added.

According to a health bulletin, 2.87 lakh persons in the UT have got both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, resulting in a vaccination rate of 100.41 percent.