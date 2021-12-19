Pakistan security forces kill 3 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan security forces killed three terrorists, including an acquaintance of Maulvi Faqir Mohammad, a key leader of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP) in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ghafoor alias Jaleel, a close associate of TTP leader Faqir Mohammad, was killed in an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur district, said Pakistan’s military’s media affairs department, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Ghafoor was involved in various terrorist activities, and a security official was also injured during the exchange of fire. Two more terrorists were killed in a clearance operation in the Boya area of North Waziristan district. The killings of the terrorists have been reported a day after TTP sources stated that Faqir Mohammad had escaped from a suspected drone strike on a safe house in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday