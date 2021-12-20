India- Central Asia Dialogue: Nations vow to fight Afghanistan terror

India and the five Central Asian nations pressed for coordinated action against all terror groups, stating that Afghanistan’s soil must not be used for terror planning, while also pledging to provide prompt humanitarian relief to the Afghan people. The impact of the Taliban takeover of Kabul on regional security, post-pandemic recovery, and ways to improve regional connectivity and trade were all on the discussion as foreign ministers of India and Central Asia met for the third time in the Capital.

According to a joint statement, India welcomed the Central Asian states’ interest in using the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Iran’s Chabahar port, which is owned by an Indian company, for commerce with India and beyond. All parties committed to expanding their nations’ transit and transportation potential, improve the regional logistics network, and support collaborative initiatives to build new transportation corridors. In his televised opening remarks, S Jaishankar stated that India and the Central Asian states share similar concerns and objectives in Afghanistan, including the formation of a truly inclusive government, ensuring unhindered humanitarian aid, the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, and protecting women, children, and minority rights.