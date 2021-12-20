Shiju Rashid shows versatility by appearing as six different characters in six Telugu films

The Malayalee actor Shiju Rashid has appeared in six Telugu films in six different roles. The Telugu film industry portrays Shiju as both a villain and a protagonist. Two untitled films, Godse and Hidimba, as well as Premich Kunnam and Raja Yogam, are scheduled to release in the next few months.

Known for his role in several films and serials, Shiju Rashid is making the leap into the film industry following a career in modeling. His Malayalam film debut was in the movie Mazhavilkoodaram, in which he played the lead role. Prior to this, he played a prominent role in the Tamil film Mahaprabhu.

Over the course of his career, he acted in many films. The actor has acted in films like Ishtaman Nooruvattam and Kalachakram. Among the notable roles he has played are Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum, Vishudhan, Ezhu Sundara Rathurikal, and Sound Thoma.

His involvement in serials is in addition to his film career. Aside from that, he has appeared in numerous Malayalam television serials. He has won our hearts with his charismatic onscreen presence as Ravi Varman in the Malayalam serial Neeyum Njanum. For those who are new to the show, Neeyum Njanum tells the story of Ravi, a middle-aged businessman.