YouTuber arrested for spreading false information that led to factory workers protest!

According to YouTuber Sattai Durai Murugan, the police arrested him for spreading false information concerning Foxconn factory workers in Tamil Nadu. Murugan apparently claimed that the food poison caused the illness of the women workers. Massive protests erupted after he claimed some workers were in critical condition after eating company food.

Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur plant, which manufactures iPhones for Apple, saw over 100 women protest after reports emerged that several workers had fallen ill after eating company food. Alby John, the Tiruvallur Collector, reports that 256 workers were sick with acute diarrhea on December 15 and 159 were hospitalized.

Update on the Diarrhoeal Disease Outbreak in the Employees Hostel in Puduchathiram, Tiruvallur district. Appreciate Legal action is being taken on people who are spreading rumours. pic.twitter.com/llhjoaPlE7 — Collector, Tiruvallur (@TiruvallurCollr) December 18, 2021

Employees were upset by the company’s communication regarding the spread of illness following the spread of the illness. An intervention by collectors, government officials, and factory officials, however, ended the protest. According to a member of a trade union that represents women employees, the precise number of women affected remained unknown, as did their whereabouts, contributing to the mystery.

Several union members told The News Minute that if the workers are kept in the dark about their affected colleagues, they will re-start the process. Despite this, the police have now arrested a YouTuber for spreading fake news and stirring up a controversy between factory workers and the company.