Sonia Gandhi selects Office Bearers of Congress Parliamentary Party

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed party MPs Santokh Singh Chaudhary, M K Raghavan and Amee Yajnik as secretaries of the Congress Parliamentary Party. Sonia Gandhi, who also the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), has appointed D K Suresh as the treasurer.

Besides Deepinder Singh Hooda, the young MPs who have been named in the executive committee of the CPP include, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Pradyut Bordoloi, Pratibha Singh, Karti Chidambaram, Jasbir Singh Dimpa and Nakul Nath.

‘The Congress president has appointed the office bearers of Congress Parliamentary Party with immediate effect. While Santokh Singh Chaudhary, MK Raghavan and Dr Amee Yajnik have been appointed as secretaries, D K Suresh has been appointed as treasurer’, an official party statement said.

Also read: ‘Innuyir Kaappon’: Tamil Nadu CM launches new scheme providing free treatment for road accident victims

Members of the CPP executive committee also include Su Thirunavakkarasar, Fransisco Sardinha, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Adoor Prakash, Geeta Koda, Benny Behanan, Suresh Dhanorkar, Mohammed Jawed, Rajmohan Unnithan, Phulo Devi Netam, Naranbhai J Rathwa, Shamsher Singh Dullo, G C Chandrashekhar, Neeraj Dangi and Pradeep Tamta.